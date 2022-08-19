We are committed to soldiers’ welfare ― COAS

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Faruk Yahaya has stated that his priority to provide better welfare to officers and men is to encourage them towards having the right attitude toward service.

The COAS stated this while commissioning the RSM’s house at the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, NASME in Makurdi.

Gen. Yahaya declared that RSM is the highest office soldiers can attain in a barrack of a unit, hence, his desire to provide befitting accommodation in all the barracks across the country.

“What we have commissioned now is the official residence of Sergeant Major. Arasent is the highest office you can attain in a barrack of a unit and when I came on board I felt that Arasent is bestowed with an exalted place like befitting accommodation and mobility.

“As you can see all the needed facilities including generator and water were provided. It is to encourage our soldiers to be able to be hardworking so that they can attain the enviable rank of Arasent, COAS said.

In his welcome address, the Commandant of NASME, Major General J D Omali appreciated the Chief of Army Staff for bringing to reality his administrative pillar of Command.

He stated that the provision of better welfare to soldiers would engender the right attitude to operational effectiveness.

Gen. Omali said, “The construction and furnishing of RSMs Houses across the NA formations and units are part of the COAS Administrative Pillar of Command which centres on the welfare of soldiers as it engenders the right attitude and frame of mind that are essential for operational effectiveness.

“To emphasize this, the edifice being commissioned today was constructed within three months with high-quality materials that will stand the test of time.

