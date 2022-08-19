2023: Conference 57 vows to actualize Tinubu/Shetima mandate

Conference 57, an umbrella body for all Chairmen of 57 Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State, said it is resolved to ensure the actualization of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential mandate and the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, come 2023, declaring that it was a task that must be realized.

Chairman of Odi Olowo Local Council, Hon. Olusola Ajala, made this vow while playing host to the Director General of All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, in his office, expressed the readiness of the umbrella body to work with the Council to mobilize the electorate at the grassroots level and effectively engage the youth for the party’s electoral victory.

This was just as the council boss, who doubles as the Secretary of Lagos State Conference 57 and Board Member of APC Professionals Council, welcomed Bamigbade and the top leadership team of the Council who were in his office to intimate him of the upcoming empowerment of 37,000 youths across the Federation.

Ajala, while assuring more synergy with the youths at the grassroots to ensure victory for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party across the board in the 2023 General Elections, Ajala said any effort geared towards empowering young Nigerians to be self-reliant was acceptable to him and the entire area councils in the state, under the aegis of Conference 57.

According to him, Conference 57 will always be in support of such a programme, saying government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of providing employment to every Nigerian.

The Conference 57 scribe commended Hon. Bamigbade and his team for their efforts in bridging the huge employment gap in the country and towards electing Asiwaju Tinubu as Nigeria’s president, come 2023, promising to sustain the existing collaboration between the body and the Council in the area of grassroots mobilisation of youths to support APC’s record of massive victory in Lagos in the forthcoming polls, as well as at the presidential poll.

He described Bamigbade as a leader with an outstanding knack for achieving results, saying the area council under him would do all within its power to support the programmes and activities of the APC Professionals Council.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE