WAEC withholds results of 10 states over malpractice

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday, in Lagos, released the results of this year’s May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A total of 1,601, 047 candidates sat the examination, out of which 1, 222, 505 (representing 76.36%) obtained credits and above in at least five mandatory subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, which is a notable decrease of 5. 34% from 81.7% of that of last year.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 10 states out of the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory which are yet to pay for their candidates’ exam fees in full would have their candidates’ results withheld until they pay the money in full and likewise, a total of 364, 564 candidates (representing 22.83%) of the total number of candidates, who sat the exam are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of exam malpractice, and their cases are being investigated to determine if to eventually release or cancel.

The Head of the National Office of WAEC Nigeria, Mr Patrick Areghan, announced the release of the results and gave the statistics at a media conference held at the headquarters of the organisation in Yaba.

He explained that the cost of conducting its both school-based and exams for private candidates has gone up astronomically and therefore would ensure to get its money paid in full by the indebted state governments before releasing their candidates results.

He also decried the upsurge in malpractice cases during the exam particularly over that of last year, blaming the development over many reasons.

According to him, many students no longer prepare well for exams as they rely on the so-called “Expo” which is actually non-existent and also for activities of the “rogue website operators” and some social media platform owners, who post question papers online immediately after the commencement of subject papers and the use of mobile phones in the exam halls in spite of the ban placed on the device.

He, however, promised that WAEC would continue to sanction all cases of exam malpractice and perpetrators including schools, and school administrators, invigilators and supervisors until the system is rid of sharp practices.

Areghan, who also complained that the insecurity situation in the country particularly in Kaduna State and some eastern states where the sit-at-home order is imposed really taken a toll on the organisation during the conduct of the exam, stressed that the council was able to get the support of state government and security agencies to help out.

Areghan also noted that a total of 1, 713 candidates with special needs including visually (128) and hearing impaired(583), physically challenged (12) and 387 others sat the exam, and that their results had been released with that of others.

He, however, said candidates could start checking their results within the next 12 hours on the council’s website, given at www.waecdirect.org and using their Smart Identity Card which they used during the exam.

Areghan added that the certificates would be ready for collection within 90 days in candidates’ various schools

