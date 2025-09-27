VP Shettima has very long retentive memory – Aide

Technical Adviser to President on Economic and Financial Incusion, Dr. Nurudeen Zauro has disclosed that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima has a very long retentive memory.

Dr. Zauro made this disclosure known while speaking to Tribune Online on what people dont know about his Superior, on Saturday.

The Aide, who work in the VP’s Office, explained that the VP’s encounter with anyone lingers in his memory for a while to the extent that he remembers the person’s name many years after.

He described him as humble, loyal and task oriented, always ensuring the task at hand is achieved.

The Technical Adviser noted that Shettima is a source of inspiration to all in his office, ensuring that their jobs are assessed on the basis of delivery.

“The Vice President has a very long retentive memory. If he has any encounter with you now, you will be shocked when he will calm you by your name meeting him after 10-20 years.

“He is humble, loyal to his boss and task oriented. He is well read and also a researcher. As a banker, he is particular about delivering target. He always follow up to ensure the task at hand achieved.

“We are very lucky working with him because he is always encouraging us to be focused.

“Most of the times, our work is being assessed based on the delivery of the job assigned to us,” He said.

