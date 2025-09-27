Latest News

VP Shettima has very long retentive memory – Aide

Segun Kasali
Vice President Shettima Vice President Shettima Shettima launches preemptive action plan to curb flood disasters

Technical Adviser to President on Economic and Financial Incusion, Dr. Nurudeen Zauro has disclosed that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima has a very long retentive memory.

Dr. Zauro made this disclosure known while speaking to Tribune Online on what people dont know about his Superior, on Saturday.

The Aide, who work in the VP’s Office, explained that the VP’s encounter with anyone lingers in his memory for a while to the extent that he remembers the person’s name many years after.

He described him as humble, loyal and task oriented, always ensuring the task at hand is achieved.

The Technical Adviser noted that Shettima is a source of inspiration to all in his office, ensuring that their jobs are assessed on the basis of delivery.

“The Vice President has a very long retentive memory. If he has any encounter with you now, you will be shocked when he will calm you by your name meeting him after 10-20 years.

“He is humble, loyal to his boss and task oriented. He is well read and also a researcher. As a banker, he is particular about delivering target. He always follow up to ensure the task at hand achieved.

“We are very lucky working with him because he is always encouraging us to be focused.

“Most of the times, our work is being assessed based on the delivery of the job assigned to us,” He said.

Technical Adviser to President on Economic and Financial Incusion, Dr. Nurudeen Zauro has disclosed that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima has a very long retentive memory.

Dr. Zauro made this disclosure known while speaking to Tribune Online on what people dont know about his Superior, on Saturday.

The Aide, who work in the VP’s Office, explained that the VP’s encounter with anyone lingers in his memory for a while to the extent that he remembers the person’s name many years after.

He described him as humble, loyal and task oriented, always ensuring the task at hand is achieved.

The Technical Adviser noted that Shettima is a source of inspiration to all in his office, ensuring that their jobs are assessed on the basis of delivery.

“The Vice President has a very long retentive memory. If he has any encounter with you now, you will be shocked when he will calm you by your name meeting him after 10-20 years.

“He is humble, loyal to his boss and task oriented. He is well read and also a researcher. As a banker, he is particular about delivering target. He always follow up to ensure the task at hand achieved.

“We are very lucky working with him because he is always encouraging us to be focused.

“Most of the times, our work is being assessed based on the delivery of the job assigned to us.” he said.

READ ALSO FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article police officers For President Tinubu On Real estate Nigeria’s POS From NBA Conference digital age Between El-Rufai Tinubu Why Lagos on better Nigeria Economic hardship in Nigeria building collapse in African infrastructure Private primary and secondary schools Ijaiye SAPZ groundbreaking 2027 Oyo Renewable energy in Oyo President Muhammadu Buhari school's children Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) ego of Africa Are Africans genetically inferior Vice Chancellors multilateral partnership Sanwo Olu administration Single African currency Ngugi wa Thiong’o's struggle Youth leadership Tinubu's reforms The case of Hamdiyya Sidi education loan scheme Reflecting on civil/military relations and the pursuit of peace
Next Article Donald Trump, Donald Trump signing a document, Trump announces deal to place TikTok under control of US investors

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×