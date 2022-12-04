Vote for APC in Zamfara, peace and security will return ― Ex-Gov Shinkafi

Ahead of 2023, Former Governor of Zamfara State, Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi has called on people in the state to vote for the All progressives Congress(APC), saying a vote for APC, ensures peace and security will return to the state.

Shinkafi was appointed to head the campaign committee for the APC Zamfara north senatorial zone in the state.

Speaking on Sunday during the flag-up campaign for Senator Sahabi Ya’u at Kaura Namoda town, former governor Shinkafi disclosed that the committee would provide strategies and effective measures to ensure APC successfully won in the zone.

He implored the stakeholders, party chieftains, members and well-wishers to support and vote for APC in the 2023 general elections, assured that peace and security would return.”

A third-term senator representing Zamfara North, Senator Sahabi Ya’u his campaign was flagged up for the fourth term in the state.

Sahabi expressed satisfaction with the level of commitment by the party stakeholders from the north Senatorial zone in the state, added that APC will remain one and would make more impact in state politics come 2023.

He further stressed that Zamfara state has been an APC stronghold, therefore, I call on everybody to ensure the victory of our party in the state.”

He urged APC members across the state not to panic and opined that APC has more supporters across the state.

“Zamfara north senatorial district, should be ready to do everything within the law to ensure that it carries out the mandate given by the party in the state.”

