Anambra Speaker calls for policies, legislation to improve welfare of persons with disability

The Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Uche Okafor says the Anambra State legislature has since passed the Disability Rights Bill to integrate persons with disability into full activities across the state and improve their well-being.

In his goodwill message to mark the 2022 International Day of Persons with Disability, the Speaker, called on various governments and Houses of Assembly in the country to formulate policies and legislations aimed at providing a better life for persons with disability.

Okafor, who commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for accommodating persons with disability in his government, enjoined well-meaning citizens to commit part of their wealth to address the challenges facing people with disability in their localities.

He however urged people with disability to live above all forms of discrimination and stigmatization and utilize their God’s given talents in their various areas of specialization to improve their condition.

