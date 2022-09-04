Vision as a leadership essential (I)

THERE are two words which are critical not just in fashion but also in all aspects of life. They are accessories and essentials.

Accessories are not essential in themselves but they accentuate what they are added to. Accessories are things which can be added to something else in order to make it more useful, versatile, or attractive. They are items, equipments and things that are not usually essential, but which can be used with or added to something else in order to make it more effective, useful or attractive. Accessories are extras, embellishments, add-ons, additions, appendages.

Essentials, on the other hand, are absolutely necessary. They are crucial, indispensable, fundamental.

Many people get into trouble in their leadership and in their lives because they get accessories and essentials mixed up. They get their priorities wrong with regards to these two issues. Many tend to give too much attention to accessories at the expense of essentials because the accessories usually are the source of attraction, accolades and attention while essentials are the nitty-gritty dimension of labouring to get the real job done. Leadership accessories include fame, perks, status, privilege etc.

Much as the accessories are important we must put them in the right perspective. We must establish what the essentials of leadership are, develop them and utilize them to make our leadership effective.

There are many things which constitute leadership essentials.

“There are six elements of gravitas critical to leadership: grace under fire, decisiveness, emotional intelligence and the ability to read a room, integrity and authenticity (people don’t like fakes), a vision that inspires others, and a stellar reputation.” Sylvia Ann Hewlett

“Six traits of effective leaders: 1. Make others feel important 2. Promote a vision 3. Follow the golden rule 4. Admit mistakes 5. Criticize others only in private 6. Stay close to the action Example has more followers than reason. We unconsciously imitate what pleases us, and approximate to the characters we most admire. Christian Nestell Bovee

In this series we will only have a look at vision as a leadership essential.

Vision is indispensable to effective leadership.

“If you want to go somewhere you’ve never been, you need a map. When an organization wants to achieve its goals, it needs a vision. Dr. Cichy said it is up to an organization’s leaders to set and clearly communicate that vision and to invite others to share and implement it.

Vision will provide the spark that inspires others to work toward the same goals. They also provide the tools to help them get there. They paint a picture of how their vision will affect the organization as a whole, as well as each individual. In this way, leaders make it possible for everyone involved to see the vision as clearly as they do. It is also imperative for effective leaders to trust their teams with the vision, as trusting can be a sign of strength.” Michigan State University.

TO BE CONTINUED

