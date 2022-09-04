Purple launches art initiative

Real estate investment platform, Purple, on Sunday, August 28, inaugurated a new exhibition and site-specific work entitled ‘The Purple Wolf’ at Purple Maryland by sculptor Dotun Popoola.

The site-specific work is part of PurpleArt, a new initiative to support Nigeria’s growing art scene.

According to the real estate investment company, the initiative demonstrates its ambition to collaborate with emerging artists, curators, galleries, and cultural institutions that represent the country’s creative spirit.

It added that PurpleArt creates inclusive opportunities for the public to engage with artistic practices experimenting with diverse mediums and subject matters within and beyond Nigeria. The new programme will showcase young, emerging, established, and iconic artists whose work defines the times.

Popoola’s ‘The Purple Wolf’ melds the artist’s signature hyper-realistic metal work with Purple’s trademark hue: the colour purple. The literal and figurative ‘Purple Wolf’ examines several themes to convey animism and survival dynamics. Striking connections between human, animal and augmented life, a bionic wolf reveals the challenges natural life faces amidst an environment of constant change.

Initiated by Chief Executive Officer of Purple, Laide Agboola, PurpleArt seeks to promote African philanthropy and domestic support of artistic excellence, galleries, museums, and professional networks that reimagine creative activities and support the emergence of contemporary African art as a financial asset class.

Agboola said: “Purple is well known for its real estate and lifestyle experiences presented in Lagos – creativity is a vital part of our identity. With the launch of PurpleArt, we look forward to extending our support to artistic programmes for Nigerian artists and showcasing the inspirational work of creatives living and working today.

“Collaborating with Dotun has been a pleasure. We look forward to establishing new and long-term relationships with artists and creatives to cultivate new ideas, solutions and debate.”

A fine and applied arts graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has featured at the International Art Fair “ARTX Lagos”, represented Nigeria in landmark exhibitions in the Middle East, South Asia, and participated in several group exhibitions and solo shows.