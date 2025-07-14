Visa overstayers risk deportation, entry ban — US govt

The United States government has issued a stern warning to foreign nationals, including Nigerians, against overstaying their visas, stressing that violators risk deportation and a potential lifetime ban from re-entering the country.

In a statement made available to the press on Monday, US immigration authorities reiterated the long-standing policy on visa compliance.

“If you remain in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported, and could face a permanent ban on travelling to the United States,” the statement read.

This warning comes amid a surge in migration, particularly among young Africans seeking educational and economic opportunities in the US.

Data from the US Department of Homeland Security shows that visa overstays make up a significant portion of annual immigration violations. In response, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services has tightened enforcement and ramped up public awareness efforts.

Under US immigration law, individuals who remain in the country unlawfully for more than 180 days may face a three- or ten-year entry ban. In more severe cases, a permanent bar may be imposed.

For Nigerians planning to study or relocate to the US, the embassy’s statement serves as a crucial reminder to adhere strictly to visa regulations, especially as international scrutiny on migration continues to intensify.

