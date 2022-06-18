Viral video of my purported defection from APC to PDP handiwork of mischief-makers ― Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has urged the general public to discountenance the viral video purporting his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while describing it as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

In a release by the Special Adviser (Media) to President of the Senate, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan explained that the original video clip which was mischievously edited to 26 seconds, is a 3 minutes 30 seconds clip of the Senate President reading the letter by Senator Muhammad Adamu Ailero of Kebbi State, informing his colleagues at plenary of his defection from the APC to the PDP over issues in the state chapter of the APC.

He wondered how could the Senate President have made such an announcement at plenary either on Tuesday or Wednesday without it being reported by journalists who covered the proceedings?

“The fact is that, at the commencement of the session on Tuesday, the Senate President read out some correspondences, one of which was the said letter written by Senator Aliero.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Senator Aliero was not the only senator that officially announced his defection this week from one party to another.

“It was the video clip of the Senate President reading out Senator Aliero’s letter that was doctored to give the wrong impression that Lawan has renounced his membership of APC,” he said.

Awoniyi stressed that Senator Lawan is a committed member of the APC and has no reason whatsoever to renounce his membership of the party.





He, therefore, enjoined members of the public to discountenance the video in reference as it is the handiwork of mischief-makers.