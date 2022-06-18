Ex-commissioner emerges Ogun SDP guber candidate

A former Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State, Engr Tony Ojeshina has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2023.

Ojeshina’s emergence as the candidate of the SDP was arrived at through a consensus arrangement.

The Chairman of the party in Ogun, Yinka Ola-Williams, presented the candidate to party members on Friday, saying the time has come for the SDP to rule the state.

Addressing party members at a gathering held at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, Ojeshina maintained that his desire to rule Ogun was borne out of a conviction that the people of the state deserve the best in every democratic turn.

“Our system lacks people who by dint of hard work, achieved personal successes which they want to bring to bear on public governance. Oftentimes, the antecedent of a man is usually a pointer to the person’s capacity and competence in handling future assignments and challenges.

“It is with great humility and a huge sense of responsibility that I present myself to the good people of Ogun State. Ours is a unique state in its entire ramification because it is blessed with quality human resources. We have by fate produced the brightest minds in various fields of life including Head of State, captains of industry and giants of other fields of human endeavour,” Ojeshina said.

He added that “the SDP administration under my watch will see to the total welfare of the people such that they will have free access to basic necessities of life like food, clothing, shelter, health and education at a very cheap and affordable cost.

“Our administration shall guarantee social security of our people by aggressively tackling unemployment and eradicating poverty which will also see to the human capital development of our people.”

