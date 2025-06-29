Why Tinubu is on state visit to Saint Lucia – Presidency

The Presidency has made clarifications on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s historic state visit to Saint Lucia, dismissing comments by some Nigerians it described as misguided, mischievous, and uninformed regarding the President’s state visit.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, explained that President Tinubu’s visit to Saint Lucia would pave the way for the rekindling of ancestral bonds, igniting a new era of diplomatic, cultural, and economic possibilities between the two nations.

He said: “In the wake of some Nigerians’ misguided, mischievous, and uninformed comments regarding President Tinubu’s historic state visit to Saint Lucia, it is necessary to clarify the purpose of the visit.

“First, from the perspective of the Government of Saint Lucia, the visit by the Nigerian leader paves the way for the rekindling of our ancestral bonds, igniting a new era of diplomatic, cultural, and economic possibilities between our nations.

“Like many Caribbean nations, Saint Lucia has a significant population of African ancestry. In the mid-19th century, a wave of immigrants from present-day Nigeria arrived in Saint Lucia, bringing with them cultural and religious practices that persist to this day.

“Citizens of Saint Lucia are excited that President Tinubu has chosen to visit the island. They long to strengthen their bonds with African nations with which they share ancestral links.

“Saint Lucia is the headquarters of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the gateway to the 15 CARICOM member states. The CARICOM states have a combined GDP of over $130 billion, a significant figure in South-South trade discourse,” he stated.

Onanuga added that in an era of global uncertainty, deepening cooperation between the Global South, particularly between continental Africa and the Caribbean, has become imperative.

According to him, Nigeria and the citizens of the Caribbean have strong people-to-people links.

Sir Darnley Alexander, a Saint Lucian-born jurist who died on February 10, 1989, served as Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1975 to 1979. He first came to Nigeria in 1957, recruited as a legal draftsman by the Western Regional Government of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He became the acting Director of Public Prosecutions in 1958. In 1960, he was appointed Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Western Regional Ministry of Justice. In 1964, he was appointed a judge in the Lagos High Court. In 1969, the defunct South Eastern State appointed him the chief judge.

He later became the Chief Justice of Nigeria in 1975, succeeding Sir Teslim Olawale Elias.

“Sir Darnley was born in Castries, the capital of this island state, in January 1920. He held multiple honours: QC, CBE, GCON, and SAN.

“Another Lucian, Neville Skeete, an architect, contributed to the design of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s corporate headquarters.

“Additionally, Sir Darnley Alexander’s son, Michael, served as a medical doctor on the frontline in the Nigerian Army during the tragic civil war,” Onanuga added.

He said President Tinubu’s visit to Saint Lucia aligns with Nigeria’s Four D’s foreign policy framework: Democracy, Development, Diaspora, and Demography.

Onanuga maintained that, as the Presidency stated, the visit supports the African Union’s Sixth Region agenda, which identifies the African diaspora as a key development partner.

“Nigeria actively fosters cultural exchange through collaboration in education, culture, and heritage preservation. Our cultural exports, including Afrobeats, Nollywood, and literature, are already making a significant impact on Saint Lucia and the wider Caribbean, enriching our shared cultural landscape.

“The Gros Islet Street Party is arguably one of Saint Lucia’s most famous cultural events. It has been held every Friday for over 50 years.

“On the Friday before President Tinubu’s visit to Saint Lucia, Afrobeats and Nigerian music dominated the airwaves, a testament to Nigeria’s growing soft power and cultural footprint.

“Democracy as a Shared Value: Saint Lucia is a stable parliamentary democracy, making it a natural ally for Nigeria, which has enjoyed 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance.

“During the live coverage of President Tinubu’s arrival and welcoming ceremonies at the Hewanorra International Airport on the National Television Network (NTN), a local commentator described President Tinubu as a ‘fighter for democracy,’ citing his well-known pro-democracy record.

“Demography as a Strategic Asset: Nigeria is projected to become the third most populous country in the world by 2050. President Tinubu has consistently emphasised that Nigeria’s youthful population is a driver of economic transformation via education, industrialisation, and innovation.

“President Tinubu’s scheduled visit to Sir Arthur Lewis Community College underscores our commitment to strengthening educational partnerships. The presence of Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (TAC) officials in the delegation further demonstrates our dedication to fostering knowledge exchange and growth. TAC provides technical assistance to African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) countries.

“This assistance is delivered through the deployment of Nigerian professionals to recipient countries to address specific needs.

“Engagement with the Nigerian Community in Saint Lucia: The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia will host a reception at the official residence, where members of the Nigerian community will meet with President Tinubu and his delegation. This event is a unique opportunity for the Nigerian community to interact with their President and discuss matters of mutual interest, further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

“A Rare and Historic State Visit: Since gaining independence in 1979, Saint Lucia has hosted fewer than 10 official state visits. The last visit by an African Head of State was by President Nelson Mandela in July 1998, during the 19th CARICOM Heads of Government Summit. Therefore, President Tinubu’s 2025 visit, 27 years later, is a historic diplomatic milestone.

“President Tinubu’s address at a special joint session of the Parliament: President Tinubu will address a special joint session of Saint Lucia’s bicameral Parliament at the Sandals Grande Saint Lucian Conference Hall, named after former U.S. President Bill Clinton. President Clinton visited Saint Lucia in January 2003 and gave a keynote address at this same venue, which was later renamed in his honour,” the Presidency stated.

TRIBUNEONLINE