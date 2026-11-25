Veteran Nollywood actor and broadcaster, Chief Pete Edochie, has died at the age of 79 following a battle with prostate cancer.

His death was announced by his son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie, in a family statement shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

In the statement titled “An Iroko Has Fallen,” the family disclosed that the veteran actor died at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Enugu.

The statement read, “With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE, MON (Ononenyi), a retired broadcaster and veteran Actor, who departed this life on Wednesday, 25th November 2026 at 12.30am in Enugu, Nigeria. He was aged 79 years.”

The family disclosed that Edochie hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, and is survived by his wife, Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie, his children, siblings and other relatives.

It added that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

The statement further read, “As we mourn this painful loss, we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Pete Edochie was one of Nigeria’s most celebrated veteran actors, widely recognised for his commanding screen presence and memorable performances in Nollywood.

His portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart remains one of his most celebrated performances.