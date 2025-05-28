Varsities: Gbajabiamila’s call for foreign students

FEMI Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, recently made a thought-provoking call at the Osun State University’s annual lecture, namely that Nigerian universities should begin to attract foreign students as a way to ease their ever-worsening funding burdens. On the surface, it is a rational, even commendable, suggestion. After all, universities in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and even neighbouring Ghana have long tapped into the international student market to boost their income and supplement state support. Gbajabiamila rightly observed that institutions abroad often rely on foreign student tuition to subsidise domestic education costs. He also pointed to the mounting pressures on Nigeria’s public university system—nearly two million candidates competing for limited admission slots annually—and warned against allowing universities to become mere “diploma mills” rather than true centres of learning and innovation.

In theory, this proposition seems like a clever solution to a complex problem. But in practice, it is far removed from reality. The notion that Nigerian universities could swiftly position themselves as magnets for international students, much like institutions in Kenya or South Africa, glosses over the deeply entrenched and systemic issues plaguing Nigeria’s tertiary education sector. The idea, while attractive on paper, collapses under the weight of Nigeria’s current academic realities. First, anyone who has passed through these institutions, or even taken a casual walk around the campuses, knows the stark truth. Crumbling infrastructure, overcrowded lecture halls, laboratories that have not been upgraded since the 1980s, and libraries filled with outdated textbooks are the norm rather than the exception. When you add to this picture the frequent strikes by academic staff which are caused by poor salaries and untenable working conditions, it becomes clear why foreign students are not exactly queuing up to study in Nigeria. Moreover, the digital backbone that supports modern higher education is practically non-existent in many Nigerian universities. Internet access is unreliable at best and entirely unavailable at worst. Power cuts are routine, disrupting both academic and administrative operations. In such an environment, expecting international students to enrol, let alone thrive, is wishful thinking. No matter how well-crafted the marketing brochures or recruitment drives are, the actual experience on the ground tells a far less appealing story.

Gbajabiamila’s concern about sustainability is valid. With millions of young Nigerians seeking university education and with federal and state budgets stretched thin, there is no doubt that public universities are under immense pressure. But proposing to bring in foreign students as a revenue-generating measure without first fixing the foundations is like suggesting that a family rent out rooms in a collapsing house to pay for repairs. It might sound logical, but it is utterly impractical and even dangerous. Before Nigerian universities can compete for international students, they must first meet global academic and infrastructural standards. International students do not choose a university solely based on affordability; they look for quality education, robust research opportunities, safety, and a conducive learning environment. Unfortunately, these remain elusive in the Nigerian context.

If Nigeria truly wants to make its universities attractive to both domestic and foreign students, the solution must begin with comprehensive reform and serious investment. It’s not enough to float policy suggestions; action must follow. Here are some crucial steps that can begin to move the needle: education must be treated as a strategic national investment, not a burdensome expenditure. Adequate and consistent funding is needed to upgrade physical infrastructure, support cutting-edge research, and enhance teaching quality. The best universities in the world are only as strong as their faculty. Competitive salaries, access to research grants, opportunities for international collaboration and job security will help to attract and retain top talent, and stem the brain drain that has seen many Nigerian academics excel abroad. Modern libraries, well-equipped laboratories, smart classrooms, reliable internet, and constant electricity are not luxuries; they are basic requirements. No student, foreign or local, wants to learn in an environment that feels like it is stuck in the past. Partnerships with leading global institutions can provide exchange programmes, joint research projects, and exposure to best practices. These collaborations will help to lift academic standards and give Nigerian universities the international credibility they need to attract foreign students.

Again, regulatory bodies must enforce stricter accreditation standards. This is not about punishment; it is about ensuring consistency, relevance, and rigour in academic programmes. Diplomas must stand for something substantial, not just time served. A safe and supportive campus environment is non-negotiable. Security on campus, accessible mental health services, mentorship programmes, and clear career pathways are all part of what makes a university experience worthwhile. A national commitment to steady electricity, water, and road networks will not only benefit universities but also the communities they serve. Students cannot be expected to learn when basic amenities are lacking. Lip service will not cut it. The government must move beyond promises and allocate real resources to back these reforms. The education budget should reflect the priority that education truly deserves.

These are not radical ideas. They are the basics. But for too long, they have been ignored or treated as secondary concerns while more superficial strategies are chased. It is not that attracting foreign students is a bad idea; the point is that it should not be suggested as a solution without addressing the root causes of the problem. Attracting international students can and should be part of the strategy for revitalising Nigerian higher education. But it must be a downstream effect of deliberate and sustained reform, not a shortcut. Nigerians cannot ask the world to invest in what they have neglected themselves. Global recognition and enrolment will come when Nigerian universities provide value, not just degrees. In the end, Gbajabiamila’s suggestion should be seen not as a blueprint, but as a challenge, a prompt to reflect on why, despite Nigeria’s size, talent and potential, its universities lag behind. Let this moment be a wake-up call. The time for half-measures and empty declarations is over. If the government wants Nigerian universities to become destinations for global learning, it must first make them destinations of choice for our own students.

Foreign students will not come just because Nigeria puts out the welcome mat. They will come when Nigerian universities offer something compelling: education that is rigorous, research that is relevant, and campuses that are safe and vibrant. Only then will Gbajabiamila’s vision begin to resemble reality.

