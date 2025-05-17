UTME errors: MUSWEN calls for constructive engagement, support for JAMB

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), the umbrella organisation for all Muslim groups and associations in the South West geopolitical zone, has called for constructive engagement and support for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to continue on its path of reform.

The organisation made the call against the backdrop of recent technical hitches that affected segments of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

On Friday, in a statement signed by its President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and Executive Secretary, Professor Muslih Tayo Yahya, MUSWEN expressed solidarity with the JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, noting that while the glitches were regrettable, they do not define his track record.

The statement reads in part:

“While we acknowledge the genuine concerns of candidates, parents, and other stakeholders regarding the disruptions caused by computer network glitches during the examinations, we strongly caution against any rush to impugn the integrity or commitment of the current JAMB leadership.

“Professor Oloyede has, over the years, distinguished himself as a man of immense capability, transparency, and accountability.

“Since assuming office, he has restored confidence in the examination body, improved institutional efficiency, returned billions of naira to the national treasury, and embraced technology as a tool for sanitising the conduct of public examinations.

“We urge all stakeholders, especially the media, civil society, and policymakers, to avoid playing into the hands of cynics and detractors who see every temporary setback as an opportunity to undermine institutions and scapegoat public servants.

“In the spirit of justice and fairness, we call for calm, constructive engagement, and systemic support for JAMB to continue on its path of reform. Prof. Oloyede deserves commendation, not condemnation. The glitches, though regrettable, do not define his track record—they merely serve as a reminder of the continuous work required to build resilient institutions in our country.

“May Allah (SWT) continue to guide, protect, and strengthen all public servants working conscientiously for the betterment of our nation.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE