Gov Bago directs Commissioner to establish SPV for partnership with NASDRA

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has directed his Commissioner for Communication, Technology, and Digital Economy, Suleiman Isah, to liaise with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) on the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to facilitate a successful partnership with the agency.

The Governor issued the directive during a meeting with a delegation from NASRDA, led by its Director-General, Dr Matthew Olumide Adepoju, at the Niger State liaison office in Abuja.

He stated that there is no better time to partner with NASRDA than now and emphasised that an SPV is essential for eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks, fast-tracking the partnership, and ensuring positive outcomes.

The Governor further explained that the SPV would determine the terms of the partnership and would be formally gazetted, as has been done in other sectors.

Earlier, the Director-General of NASRDA, Dr Matthew Olumide Adepoju, outlined the agency’s interest in partnering with the Niger State government through the deployment of its technology to support agriculture, enhance security, and improve education, among other areas.

He commended the Governor for his foresight in leveraging technology to drive key sectors in Niger State, describing him as “the right peg in the right hole.”

Dr Adepoju further stated that collaborating with the Niger State government would complement the Governor’s efforts, which, he noted, are already making an impact globally.

A PowerPoint presentation was delivered by the agency, showcasing how space technology can be deployed across various sectors to strengthen and enhance governance in Niger State. The Governor expressed his satisfaction with the presentation.

