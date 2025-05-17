Lawmaker donates solar power electricity to Ogun NUJ

In an effort to enhance the working capacity of journalists in Ogun State, the Senator representing Ogun Central, Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, has donated a 12KW 48V/200A solar power electricity system to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council.

The lawmaker also illuminated the Iwe Irohin Secretariat of the Union, in Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta, with ten solar-powered streetlights.

Senator Salisu acknowledged the vital role journalists play in nation-building and urged them to remain at the forefront of good governance and the promotion of democratic ideals.

He emphasised that journalists deserve a conducive and well-equipped environment to practise their profession, noting that the Ogun NUJ secretariat will benefit from a 24-hour power supply through this project.

The Senator encouraged members of the fourth estate to continue upholding the ethics of their profession, reinforcing their contribution to strengthening the country’s growing democracy through their reportage.

The lawmaker also called on politicians to honour their campaign promises for the progress and development of society. Additionally, he donated twenty laptops to the Union.

He stated, “I am always careful when making commitments. I am always hesitant, but once I make one, I follow it through.

“I am hesitant in making commitments because I know that a commitment between two people involves a third being, and a commitment among three people involves a fourth being. That being is the Almighty God, to whom we are all answerable—whether here on earth or in the hereafter.”

Senator Salisu listed some of his projects, including similar solar power installations at Agbado Train Station and the Ogun NLC Secretariat, the rehabilitation of several rural roads, solar-powered boreholes and streetlights, and the distribution of educational materials such as textbooks, school bags, exercise books, and laptops.

The State Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Wale Olanrewaju, commended the lawmaker for his generous donations, describing the projects as both exciting and historic for the union.

Olanrewaju remarked that the project would not only help address the secretariat’s inadequate power supply but also contribute to mitigating climate change, as solar power is a sustainable form of clean energy.

He announced that, in addition to being made an honorary member, Senator Salisu had also been recognised as a worthy patron of the union. The decoration ceremony for this double honour will take place at a later date.

Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu and the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ogun State Council, Comrade Akinwale Olanrewaju, attended the inauguration of the solar power project donated to the Council on Friday.

