Using BVN for social intervention programme

THE extension of the lockdown for another two weeks by President Muhammadu Buhari is not a bad idea on account that other counties affected by the dreadful coronavirus contagion are still under lockdown. Even countries that are more advanced in science and technology than Nigeria are all adopting the same preventive measures as specified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, the bad idea is to announce the lockdown extension and appeal to citizens to endure further or expect relief materials which will never get to them. At this critical time, the country cannot make a mistake of parting fishes carelessly in an environment with rats only to prepare for their deaths after tampering with the fishes.

Commendably, President Buhari noted in his speech that there will be those who live day-to-day, eating as they earn, and who face real and present suffering. He added that for those who suffer most egregiously, the government has announced multiple measures to assist: 70,000 tonnes of grain is being released from the National Strategic Grain Reserves for distribution to those in most need. Distribution of small cash payments are also being made, and will continue to be made by the federal government in the states and local government areas.

This is where there is a flaw. No doubt, Buhari, by his antecedents, may share the money to the targets without hijacking or diverting some huge amounts to his pockets if given the opportunity to do so. Similarly, few other government officials particularly the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, may follow suit. Unfortunately, as humans, they cannot cover even one local government area within a short period putting into account the urgency the matter requires.

The truth is that people are facing critical times without having anything for feeding, and therefore, this is not time for unnecessary long protocols and processes. Interestingly, the Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) can actively be used to provide relief funds to low income earners at this critical moment. No doubt, a lot of people in the village do not have BVN. However, using it to credit relief funds to those that have will motivate those yet to go for it to make effort toward acquiring BVN for future issues.

Of course, that may not stop government from still sending relief materials to villages and specific places to complement the funds for those that do not have BVN.

The idea of sharing cash and relief materials is not only primitive but will take the corruption to another level. This is not a good time to hear that someone embezzled funds earmarked for the public.

Let the truth be told: the funds will be tampered with irrespective of whoever is responsible for sharing it. Besides, it makes the country look uncivilized for the government to be sharing cash to the vulnerable citizens which certainly cannot be accounted for.

By using bank accounts with BVN to credit relief funds to low income earners with a proviso that such credit can only go into bank accounts with less than N5,000, the fund will appropriately be directed to the suffering masses and be accounted for.. Essentially, that will also pave the way for transparency and accountability of the funds.

Carl Umegboro

08023184542

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma, Recovers From Coronovirus

Popular Afropop star, David Adeleke, also known as Davido announced that his fiancée, Chioma, has tested negative for coronavirus. Tribune Online recalls that he earlier announced that his fiancée tested positive on… Read full story

BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 From Lagos • Total hits 627

Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Borno. As at 11:50 pm 19th April, there are 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 170 have been discharged with 21 deaths… Read full story

EDITORIAL: IMF’s Prediction On The Nigerian Economy

WHEN, back in February, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its annual growth forecast for the Nigerian economy and warned starkly that “under current policies, the outlook is challenging,” few commentators or people in Nigerian policy circles paid the international organisational any heed. In the report… Read full article

MONDAY LINES: Lessons From Abba Kyari’s Exit

THERE is a prime place in medical history for Mary Mallon, a career cook for several wealthy families in New York who spread disease and death everywhere she worked. One of such wealthy people was Charles Henry Warren, a banker with a Midas touch who engaged Mallon in his Long Island vacationing home as a cook in… Read full article

Managing Information During Crises

Mismanaging information can bring a company down in normal times. But the destructive propensity of information mismanagement comes in bold relief during a crisis. This is because during a crisis, everything is in a flux; uncertainty rules, abnormality reigns, surprises abound, anxiety holds sway and everyone is on edge… Read full article