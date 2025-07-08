US updates visa reciprocity policy for Nigeria

The United States Department of State has announced updates to its reciprocal non-immigrant visa policy for Nigeria, effective immediately.

According to the US Embassy in Abuja, most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to citizens of Nigeria will now be single-entry visas with a three-month validity period.

“Visa reciprocity policy is a continuous process and is subject to review and change at any time,” the US Embassy stated. “U.S. visa criteria and standards are designed to protect the integrity of U.S. immigration systems.

The visa reciprocity policy is based on standard criteria, including secure travel documents, visa overstay management, and information sharing to protect public safety. The US Mission is working with the Government of Nigeria to ensure that Nigeria meets these criteria.

“We commend the ongoing efforts by the Government of Nigeria’s immigration and security agencies to meet standards of international best practices,” the Embassy said. “We continue to engage with Nigerian government officials to address the remaining challenges.”

The US Embassy encouraged Nigerian travellers to respect and adhere to the terms of their visas and ensure their travel documents are authentic, accurate, and up-to-date.

“We value our longstanding relationship with Nigeria and remain committed to expanding our partnership based on mutual respect, shared security priorities, and economic opportunity.

“We look forward to continued cooperation at all levels with the Nigerian public and government officials to ensure safe and lawful travel between the United States and all countries,” the embassy stated.

Existing US non-immigrant visas issued prior to July 8, 2025, will retain their status and validity. Nigerian travellers can view the latest information on visa reciprocity schedules on the (link unavailable) website.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

