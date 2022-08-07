US team trains NEMA on incident command system for effective response

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
R-L: Director General National Emergency Management Agency Mustapha Habib Ahmed; Lead Facilitator from the United States of America Forest Service, Mr. Scott Dehnisch and NEMA's Director Human Resource Management, Musa Zakari during the training for NEMA and stakeholders in Abuja.

Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Habib Ahmed on Sunday disclosed that the agency is in a better position to provide a well-coordinated and timely response to complex emergencies in the country.

Ahmed gave the assurance at the end of the Incident Command System and Emergency Coordination Centre (ICS/ECC) training facilitated by the United States of America Forest Service (USFS) with support from USAID for staff of NEMA and State Emergency Management Agencies.

He said: “The series of training programmes by the United States of America Forest Service as coordinated by USAID have no doubt, advanced NEMA expectations of deploying Incident Command System for effective disaster response in Nigeria.

“I make bold to say that, we are now in a better position to provide a well-coordinated and timely response to complex emergencies to save lives and enable speedy recovery.

“The ICS will equally enable us to deploy and utilize our human and material assets in a more efficient manner during sudden onset emergencies.”

While appreciating the facilitators of the training, he said the long-term Nigeria-USA partnership has continued to yield positive impacts as he commended the staff of the US Embassy for driving the partnership.

He congratulated the participants for the successful completion of the training and urged them to utilize the knowledge gained in the improvement of disaster management and benefit all.

In his remark, the Lead Facilitator, Mr Scott Dehnisch of the USFS said the training modules were developed to meet specific expectations to further improve capacities for efficient coordination and utilization of resources in disaster management.

He also expressed confidence in the sustenance of the renewed partnership between NEMA and USFS.

On his part, NEMA’s Director of Human Resource Management, Malam Musa Zakari, affirmed that the training was very intensive, covering critical aspects of command and resource utilization in the management of complex incidences and situations.

 

 

 

 

