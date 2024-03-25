Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola has tragically passed away. Aregbesola gained attention in 2020 after renouncing his Nigerian citizenship to join the U.S. Navy, a move that garnered public interest with claims that his talents were recognised by the Navy, leading to his enlistment as a sailor.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Navy on Saturday, Aregbesola was reported lost overboard from the USS Mason (DDG 87) while the vessel was operating in the Red Sea on March 20th.

The statement read, “Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola, assigned to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, was deployed with a detachment aboard Mason, which has been operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet since November.

“His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team.

“He will continue on in the hearts of every Swamp Fox and our brothers and sisters in the IKE Carrier Strike Group. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family.

“Mason and HSM-74 are part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group and currently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.”

Reacting to the incident, HSM-74 commanding officer, Eric Kohut, said Aregbesola joined the Navy in July 2020 and reported to HSM-74 in December 2020.

