The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has explained why it increased fresh registrations for 2024 Hajj fares from its initial N4.9 million to over N8 million.

Recall that the commission, in a press release signed by its Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara and released Sunday night, announced an increase to the Hajj fares, requesting a balance of N1.9million from intending pilgrims who have already paid the fixed amount of N4.9 million.

While explaining the factors responsible for the increase, NAHCON stated that the situation is in accordance with the current exchange rate.

According to the statement, fresh payment from the Adamawa/Borno axis is put at N8,225, 464.74. It stated further that fresh depositors from the Northern zone would pay N8, 254, 464.74, while those from the Southern zone willing to join the numbers would pay N8, 454, 464.74 as Hajj fare.

Continuing, NAHCON further stated that the harmonisation of foreign exchange by the current administration presented a fresh and significant challenge to the commission.

“It is widely acknowledged that Hajj preparation follows a strict timeline. As for the 2024 Hajj, the preparatory timeline released by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah began earlier than usual and is expected to end before its normal time. NAHCON endeavoured to adhere to the schedule outlined by the Ministry.

“However, too late remittances of Hajj fare by those concerned necessitated adjustments, resulting in two date shifts with the final being 12th of February 2024.

“Recall that as at 31st December 2023, Naira was still at N897:00 to a Dollar at the banks.These shifts unfortunately pushed the Hajj fare collection deadline to fall after harmonization of foreign exchange rates, presenting a new and significant challenge.

“What the harmonization meant in the Hajj fare equation was that in the face of global financial challenges, coupled with the new forex policy, Nigerian pilgrims would now be saddled with an unexpected increase in Hajj cost, despite having already paid the fixed fare of about N4.9 million, depending on the departure zone as approved by government,” the statement partly reads.

According to it, the federal government interventions on behalf of the pilgrims,which include persuading cost reductions, could not cover the entire of about 50,000 pilgrims under the public quota that had met the final registration deadline by paying the fixed amount of N4.9 million, therefore putting NAHCON in dilemma.

It added that any intending pilgrims who have paid the initial fixed fares must balance up with N1.9 million before 29th March, “affected pilgrims are advised to visit their respective state pilgrims boards to confirm their status.”

“However, any new registration for 2024 Hajj from today, 24th March, will attract the full sum of N8,225, 464.74 from the Adamawa/Borno axis. From the Northern zone, fresh depositors will pay N8, 254,464.74 whereas fresh payments from the Southern zone will attract N8,454, 464.74 as Hajj fare. All categories are to pay with the same deadline,” it further added.