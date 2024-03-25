Joshua Agboola, an award-winning programmer and Cloud practitioner certified by Amazon Web Services, has been named Tech Entrepreneur of the Year by Tech Unite Africa (TUA).

The cerebral technopreneur is reputed to be the world’s youngest AWS Solutions Architech Certified and AWS Developer Associate Certified programmer.

This was contained in a letter obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Sunday.

The letter reads: “In collaboration with the Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce, we are organising the third edition of Tech Innovation Recognition & Award.

“We wish to inform you that JOSH4TECH has been nominated for the Award of TECH ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR. This nomination is a testament of your exceptional ingenious, dedication, and innovative contributions to the tech space. It is with immense pleasure that I

extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on this outstanding achievement.

“The event is scheduled for March 27th, 2024 at the museum convention centre, Victoria Island, Lagos-Nigeria.

“On behalf of Tech Unite Africa, I want to once again congratulate you. Your nomination is a source of pride to us all, and we eagerly anticipate celebrating your continued success, both now and in the future.

“We look forward to welcoming you and your team at the event”.

Agboola Joshua alongside two other teenagers, last year, were honoured with Early Achievers Award at the closing ceremony of the 2023 National Children Leadership Conference for attaining exceptional feats in their respective pursuits.

The conference, organised by the Children of Africa Leadership and Values Development Initiative (CALDEV), began on November 17.