[UPDATE]: Why I want to be President ― Pastor Bakare

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, formally declared for the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress on Monday.

At an elaborate event at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja on Monday, the former running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the 2011 general elections, said his mission was to mobilise the electorate to achieve the Nigeria of their individual dreams and aspirations.

He said: “Today, I am offering myself to close the distance between the Nigerian reality and every Nigerian dream; to unlock the power of public policy to accelerate transformation; to infuse our young people with a surge of hope for what is possible; to roll my sleeves up and work to solve Nigeria’s most intractable problems; to build a cutting-edge nation at the forefront of innovation; to create a new dynamic of belonging in which everyone has a seat and a say; I am committed to the realisation of A New Nigeria for Every Nigerian in my lifetime. This is why I am formally announcing that I am running for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.”

Apart from seizing the initiative to promote investment and stimulate economic growth also said his administration would give priority to true national reconciliation through the establishment of the Presidential Commission for National Reconciliation, Reintegration and Rebirth.





“We will address the grave wounds of the past and present and lay to rest the politics of suspicion. Towards achieving true nationhood, among other policies and programmes, we will establish the Presidential Commission for National Reconciliation, Reintegration and Rebirth whose Board of Trustees will consist of three eminent Nigerians from

each of our six geopolitical zones.

“These eighteen Nigerians with bridgebuilding antecedents will include traditional monarchs, former Heads of State, religious leaders and statesmen and stateswomen, while ensuring representation of youth and vulnerable groups. The Commission will be mandated to, within the first one hundred days of our administration, engage every aggrieved group in Nigeria and secure their commitment to dialogue for true nationhood. Then, within two years, the Commission will acknowledge and reconcile every past and current national and subnational group grievance and foster the integration of the diverse sectional groups in Nigeria into true nationhood. Peace will not just be a word on our Coat of Arms; it will become the Nigerian reality.”

The APC chieftain also assured Nigerians to invent the nation’s security architecture.

“On National Security, first of all, I must acknowledge members of the armed forces including the military, the police, the intelligence agencies and the paramilitary and civil defence agencies who daily lay down their lives in the defence of our people and territory.

“To boost their effort, we will rebuild our national security architecture to adequately identify, anticipate and address our security threats. The new national security architecture will see the strengthening of the intelligence system to include an independent Office of the Director of National Intelligence that will coordinate all the intelligence agencies.

“In addition, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will be reconstituted into a more modern, fully equipped and technology-enabled National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) with federal jurisdiction. The federal policing architecture will be supported by subnational policing systems which will, in turn, be supported to form interstate Zonal Commissions.

“Furthermore, we will invest in surveillance technologies, deploy border sensors and drones, and harness the National Identity Management scheme to detect and prevent threats to national security. We will reactivate the blueprint for such world-class military training that once gave Nigeria highly competent armed forces as a newly independent

nation. With our reforms, we will have a highly equipped, technology-empowered, adequately remunerated and highly skilled police service and armed forces for whom respect for human rights is non-negotiable.

“We will secure our borders, streets and highways, and lay the groundwork for accelerated progress. most vulnerable while implementing long-term poverty eradication policies. We will also develop a healthy and highly skilled workforce that will drive our national growth and development objectives. Furthermore, under this mandate, we will protect the vulnerable and foster equity and social inclusiveness in access to opportunities.”

