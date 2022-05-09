UPDATE: JAMB examination centres shut down over IPOB threats in Anambra

All centres designated for the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) in Anambra State, were on Monday, shut down to obey the weekly Monday Sit-At-Home imposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Our correspondent who monitor the order in Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia, observed that the JAMB exam centres, banks, markets, filling stations, motor parks shopping malls and other business premises were also under lock and key.

In Awka, the exam centres including the JAMB office, located at Amawobia bypass via Enugu-Onitsha expressway Awka, were also under lock. But commercial activities, especially, commercial vehicles and petty traders were sighted booming.

A female JAMB candidate who expressed her feelings to Tribune Online, at one of the Awka centres and who does not want to be mentioned in print, said she will relocate to the North or South-West Nigeria if IPOB did not stop threatening the future of Igbo children in their course of the fight for freedom.

According to her, I have been in this centre, Integral Development Konsult (IDK), Awka, since 6:45 am because my exam time is 7 am and until this time, 1:45 PM, I am yet to see any exam invigilator. That means the IPOB is winning. And this is bad because the situation coupled with the ongoing ASUU strike is really discouraging education in southeastern Nigeria.

“It is better for me as a woman to relocate to other regions to get a quality education as earlier as possible. The Boko Haram and bandits in the North and OPC in the South West are also agitating but they did not stop their children from participating in the National examination, why the Igbos,” she asked.





She called on the South-East Governors to intensify efforts to end the sit-at-home menace.

Mrs Ngozi Nwude-Nduka, the administrator at Integral Development Consult, Awka, who spoke to Tribune Online, on why the centre was shut down on Monday to obey the order, said it took the decision on the ongoing Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams as a precautionary measure.

“We want to play safe for the safety of the candidates as possibilities of non-vehicular movement may be experienced and hinder smooth transportation process for candidates who will come from far and near for the said examination,” she said.

She advised affected candidates to reprint their examination slips to know their new dates for the examination and urged other candidates for May 10, Tuesday, and May 11, Wednesday, examinations scheduled to be on time at the centre to avoid lateness in their examination centres.

Mrs Nwude-Nduka noted that the centre, which had held six sessions of the JAMB examination since it commenced on May 6, had not recorded any technical or security hitches.

She said that the centre hosted 250 capacity JAMB candidates each session which comprised morning, afternoon and evening schedules on May 6, Friday, and May 7, Saturday, respectively.

Mrs Nwude-Nduka said that candidates posted to its centre have conducted themselves well according to the rules governing external examination only for a few candidates who for logistics reasons missed their schedule for their examination.

The Vice National President, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Ogene-Okeke, said that the IPOB struggle will only be handled by the South-East Governors.

Attempt to speak with the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Paul Nwosu, prove abortive, as he did not pick up my calls for a reaction.

Tribune Online gathered that IPOB has enforced the Monday lockdown across the South-Eastern States since its leader Nnamdi Kanu was arrested from Kenya in June 2021.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…JAMB examination centres JAMB examination centres

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…JAMB examination centres JAMB examination centres