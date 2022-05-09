2023: Ondo APC leadership cautioned against imposition of candidate

A House of Representatives aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Dr Abiola Oshodi, has appealed to the leadership of the party in the state to ensure a level playing ground for all those willing to contest for elective position in the forthcoming election.

Abiola, who is contesting for the Owo/Ose federal constituency, stated this after obtaining the expression of interest and nomination form to contest for the seat and appealed to the leadership to allow the people’s will to prevail, saying imposition has the tendency to tear the party apart.

According to him, this is the time for the party” to choose between good and bad, right or wrong, light and darkness”

Speaking on his plan, Oshodi said “My desire is to help in turning the constituency to an egalitarian one where life shall be made more abundant for the constituents, where no child of school age is deprived of education just because his/her parents could not afford school fees, and where every constituent shall be proud of his/her representative”.

According to him, he would sponsor bills that seek to influence the government to site Youths Oriented Projects like IT hubs, farm settlements, skill acquisition centers and artisans’ villages not only in Owo/ Ose federal constituency but all over the country.’

” I intend to be one of the prime movers in the house by being proactive, and be heard loud and clear by not being a bench warmer, and invariably with lobbying draw a lot of dividends of democracy to this federal constituency”.





He stated that he is contesting for the good of all the downtrodden, the youths, the aged, farmers and the teeming youths and said he intends to achieve this through bills to be sponsored either as an individual or in partnership with his colleagues.

Oshodi, a philanthropist per excellence has through his Foundation, Abiola Oshodi Foundation, empowered countless numbers of students in the areas of scholarships and bursaries to indigent students.

He has also through the foundation discovered latent talents in football which in no distant time shall begin to earn foreign exchange to the nation.

According to him, “the program is available to every student resident in Owo /Ose community and not necessarily for indigenes only but for everyone residing in either Owo or Ose local government areas.

He assured that the program will continue in a larger scope if elected a legislator.

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

