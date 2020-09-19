UPDATE: School building collapses in Lagos, no casualty

A three-storey building belonging to ‎Excel College, ‎a private secondary school in Ejigbo area of Lagos State, collapsed on Saturday.‎

The building, located at 15, Ansarudeen Street, Ile-Epo Bus-Stop, collapsed at about 8.15 am.

The heads of public affairs of the state’s Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi, and that of the state’s emergency management agency(LASEMA), Mr Nosa Okunboh, were both confirmed the incident to Nigerian Tribune on phone.

They said there was no casualty recorded as the school is still on holiday.

They also said the school building had been shown sign of distress before it went down on Saturday.

Mr Okunboh noted that the state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, had already visited the site.