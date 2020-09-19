Obaseki clears over 90% votes in Garrick voting centre

Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party has cleared all the votes in Garrick Memorial (Oredo Ward 1), the largest voting centre in Oredo Local Government Area.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said this on Saturday, after the release of the result, at the centre, where he voted.

Details later…

