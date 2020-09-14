UPDATE: Passenger bus rams train in Lagos

According to a statement by the DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, a distress call was received by the agency regarding a passenger bus collision with a train at Oshodi.

The bus was reported to have veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi thereby colliding with a scheduled commuter train.

The statement reads;

The agency received distress calls on the above. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger motor GGE 972 GE had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train.

The bus was then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt.

The Agency was able to successfully extricate the passengers and note that there was no loss of life. Casualties have been provided with on-site medical care and discharge

Members of the public, especially drivers of commuter buses are reminded to obey traffic regulations to prevent injuries and transport delays.

The wreckage of the bus has been safely removed to allow for the free flow of commuter traffic.

