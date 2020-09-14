Staff unions bar LASU VC, others from entering varsity as students resume

Staff unions in the Lagos State University(LASU), Ojo, including the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities on Monday barred the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University(LASU), Ojo, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagboun and students from entering the university premises.

The workers, who locked all the major gates to the university are protesting non-payment of increment in salaries promised by the Lagos State government to its workers over a year ago.

They said they would no longer accept non-payment of the minimum wage to them more so that the wage increment has already been implemented for main civil service workers.

Recall that the Lagos State government has announced that the tertiary institutions in the state be reopened on September 14, 2020, for some students especially in the terminal classes.

However, as early as 7:00 am Monday, the unions had gathered at the entrance gates of the university preventing people including the vice-chancellor from gaining entrance.

Attempts by the vice-chancellor to plead with them to allow people to move freely in and out of the university were rebuffed as the unions insisted on their action.

Details later

