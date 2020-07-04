Ortom’s wife, son, staff test positive for COVID-19

The Wife of Benue State Governor, Mrs Eunice Ortom, son and some of her personal staff have tested positive for the COVID-19.

In a statement she personally issued and signed, Mrs Ortom said she received the result from the tests earlier carried by NCDC personnel on routine screening at Government House, Makurdi, which returned positive.

Mrs Ortom said that her son and some of her staff were also confirmed COVID-19 positive.

According to her, “We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the protocols and would immediately begin the management treatment as advised by medical experts.

“While I have taken the responsibility to personally call everyone I can recall having had recent contact with to go for testing, I advise anyone who has had close contact with me in the last two weeks and the public to go for screening and testing.

“I wish to reiterate that been COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence as evident by the many recoveries recorded thus far so there is no need to panic, but we should continue to be responsible in our actions so as to keep others safe.

“I am encouraging people to take preventive measures to be protected and be safe by observing the primary protocols which are

” Wearing of face masks

“Constant washing of hands

“Maintaining Social Distance

“Stay indoors if not necessary to go out. Stay Safe!! COVID-19 is Real,” Mrs Ortom said in the statement.

