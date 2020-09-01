UPDATE: AEDC commences new service reflective tariff 

The new service reflective tariff approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has taken effect today.

Already, electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have started releasing tariff tables for each category of customers.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in a statement issued on Tuesday by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, said the new tariff regime will bring about substantial longer hours of power supply, good quality voltage profile, swift response to faults clearing and provision of pre-paid meters.

It said the Service Reflective Tariff plan signals a new approach to tariff design which is required to ensure equity and fairness in delivering quality service to customers and ensuring that customers get good value for their money.

The DisCo noted that customers who enjoy less than 12 hours of electricity will not be affected by the new tariff plan, while also adding that the hours of supply to this class of customers will also not be adversely affected by the implementation of the plan.

According to the new tariff table, the band ranges from A to E, showing the hours of supply, a new class of customers and cost per Kilowatt.

For tariff band A, the expected electricity supply hour is 20hours and above and cost per kilowatt is between N4 to N53.05 depending on the class of customer

Under Band A, lifeline, non-maximum demand(MD), MD-1, MD-2 and 3 are to pay N4.00, N49.75, N67.70 and 53.05 respectively.

This is applicable to customers under B and C with about 16 and 12 hours supply but with different tariff costs.

However, customers under band D and E who have less than 8 and 4hrs respectively are not affected.

