Group urges Kogi governor to complete ongoing projects

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
ongoing projects, EPA, Kogi, economic recovery stimulus fund, APC, Ondo, COVID-19: Kogi govt plans house to house testing, Confluence University
Yahaya Bello

The Ebira People’s Association (EPA) has appealed to Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to complete all ongoing projects in the state following his victory at the Supreme Court which affirmed his re-election as the governor of the state.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Lokoja, the President General of the association, Dr.AbdulRahman Adeiza said the victory of the governor at the Apex court was historic.

He added that since the creation of the state, the people have never had it so good in terms of development, pointing out that the Okene Reference hospital is one of the major project embarked upon by the governor.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: AEDC commences new service reflective tariff 

He stressed that Governor Bello should put all machinery in place in making sure the Okene Reference hospital, water project, roads and the establishment of confluence University of science and technology are completed before the end of his second tenure in office.

According to him, the Supreme Court judgment has put to rest all litigation that has hindered the development of the state, noting that for eighteen years of other goverment in the state they never had it so good.

“We have tried so many times that the previous governments form an inclusive government so that everybody can be part of it but they refused to do so.

“The good things about Governor Bello is that his governance is taken equally to other parts of the state. He is trying to light up Kogi East, this is commendable and that is what we call good governance,” he said.

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders in the state to join hands with the administration of Governor Bello to move the state forward in the interest of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ongoing projects

FROM QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER, I NOW DRILL MADAM WELLA IN ZA OTHER ROOM TILL SHE CRIES TEARS OF JOY.

You might also like
Latest News

Governor Bello’s victory is historic ― Kogi Speaker

Latest News

Kogi guber: Wada wins as Supreme Court dismisses Wada, Akpoti’s appeal

Latest News

Kogi repatriates 78 destitute back to five northern states

Latest News

WAEC Examination: Kogi commissioner for education expresses satisfaction

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More