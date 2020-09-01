Group urges Kogi governor to complete ongoing projects

The Ebira People’s Association (EPA) has appealed to Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to complete all ongoing projects in the state following his victory at the Supreme Court which affirmed his re-election as the governor of the state.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Lokoja, the President General of the association, Dr.AbdulRahman Adeiza said the victory of the governor at the Apex court was historic.

He added that since the creation of the state, the people have never had it so good in terms of development, pointing out that the Okene Reference hospital is one of the major project embarked upon by the governor.

He stressed that Governor Bello should put all machinery in place in making sure the Okene Reference hospital, water project, roads and the establishment of confluence University of science and technology are completed before the end of his second tenure in office.

According to him, the Supreme Court judgment has put to rest all litigation that has hindered the development of the state, noting that for eighteen years of other goverment in the state they never had it so good.

“We have tried so many times that the previous governments form an inclusive government so that everybody can be part of it but they refused to do so.

“The good things about Governor Bello is that his governance is taken equally to other parts of the state. He is trying to light up Kogi East, this is commendable and that is what we call good governance,” he said.

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders in the state to join hands with the administration of Governor Bello to move the state forward in the interest of the state.

