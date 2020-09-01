Three dead, houses, farmlands destroyed by flood in Bauchi

A flood caused by heavy downpour has killed three people in Adamami village in Shira LGA of Bauchi just as not fewer than 200 houses were pulled down as well as 3000 hectares of farmlands washed away.

It was gathered that residents of the village were made to pass the whole night of Monday sleepless while trying to save women and children from been trapped in the debris of the already collapsed mood buildings.

The flooding occurred as a result of the downpour that lasted almost 14 hours between Sunday evening and Monday thereby resulting in serious flooding which completely submerged the entire village.

A resident of the village, Aminu Bala who spoke to Tribune Online through the phone early Tuesday morning said that the flood caused a lot of damages ranging from the collapse of more than 85% of mostly mud houses in the village, loss of farmland measuring more than 3000 hectares, apart from the three people that reportedly died as a result of the flood.

He further lamented that Adamami and other communities have been in this situation for almost two weeks now with no assistance coming from the local or state government authorities.

“All we are appealing for is to have a heavy-duty machine like an excavator to come and dig a way for the water to go through, but surprisingly all the appeals lodged to the appropriate authorities have not been treated, all our cries but to no avail”, he lamented.

Aminu Bala said that “We are appealing to the general public and well-meaning Nigerians to put our people in prayer and support them in any way they can because we need such now than ever before”.

As of the time of filing this report, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) could not be reached for reaction, when our correspondent called the officer in charge of disaster and relief management, he said that he was not in town and so could not comment while the Permanent Secretary in charge of the Agency was not in the office when our correspondent visited.