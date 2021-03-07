Unknown truck driver kills man in Onitsha

A yet-to-be identified male adult was crushed by unidentified driver of a Mark Truck with registration number JJJ 660 XB while reversing at Onitsha, the Anambra State commercial city.

“The incident happened at about 1600hrs today 6th March, 2021, opposite Goodness and Mercy motor park Onitsha.

Eyewitness report shows that the crash was due to break failure which made the truck to roll back while in a traffic.

Anambra State Sector Public Education Officer, Florence Edor, who confirmed the accident in a statement, said three male adults were involved in the crash.

One of the male adult was rushed to Toronto hospital by FRSC rescue team from upper Iweka Outpost, he was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his body deposited at the morgue. The driver of the truck has been handed over to Okpoko Police station.

The Sector Commander Anambra State Command, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, sends his condolence to the deceased family.

He warn motorist especially truck drivers to put their vehicles in order, as the Corps has started clampdown on rickety vehicles, which includes vehicles that their brakes are not in good order, which usually leads to break failure.

He also advised pedestrians to watch before crossing the road especially behind a truck or climbing a hill.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE