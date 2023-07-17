No fewer than six people were reportedly killed in Ushongo local government area of Benue by unknown gunmen.

The gunmen were said to have stormed Igba-Ukyor and Tse Baka communities in the local government area on Sunday at about 8:00 pm.

A native from Igba Ukyor community who did not want to be mentioned for fear of attack stated that the gunmen rode on motorcycles where they killed five people.

“The same gunmen later moved to nearby community Tse Baka where they killed one person.

“As a result of the invasion, some of the villagers ran into the bush last night for fear of being attacked, they only returned this morning from their hiding.”

The State Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, who hails from the local government confirmed the attack and killings.

According to Iortyom, “Finding available to me indicate that unknown gunmen riding on Bajaj motorcycles stormed Igba-Ukyor settlement area of Daav, Ikóv Council Ward of Ushongo LGA at about 8 pm yesterday (Sunday), and shot indiscriminately with automatic firearms killing five persons on the spot.

“They were said to have proceeded to a Tse Baka which is a nearby settlement and killed one person.

“Information regarding their identity and motives are yet to be ascertained.”

The Police Public Relations Officer SP Catherine Anene told journalists that she was not yet informed about the development.

