Operatives of the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 43-year-old Pastor, Adebolu Olulusi Ayodeji, for defrauding one Mrs Taiwo Opesanmi the sum of N1.2m.

Ayodeji was arrested over his involvement in the scam, collecting the money, with a promise to secure a job for the woman with the NNPC before becoming running away.

Speaking on the arrest of the Pastor, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Daniel Aidamenbor, said Ayodeji was arrested after running away since 2020 and failed to secure the job for the victim.

According to him, the victim, Opesanmi, explained that he met the self-acclaimed pastor at a prayer mountain around Ijoka in Akure, the state capital, through a referral

Aidamenbor said Ayodeji confessed collecting from the woman and remained incommunicado after collecting the money while all efforts to trace him proved abortive.

Opesanmi alleged that Ayodeji collected the money from various periods under the guise of helping her to secure a job at NNPC between 2019 and 2020 but said Adebolu became incommunicado ever since.

The NSCDC image maker explained that the suspect was nabbed through the Counter Terrorism Unit of the command tracked and arrested with the cooperation of a commercial bank after obtaining a court order.

He disclosed that another victim also reported the fake pastor in the course of investigation, alleging Ayodeji of collecting N800 000 from her, selling a fake land to her.

The victim said she had to pay another N1m for the rightful owner of the land when she could not find Ayodeji who duped her over the land, saying she had erected a structure on the land and had no choice but to pay another money.

Aidamenbor, however, said the suspects had made a written confession and will be arraigned before the court after the completion of investigation, saying Ayodeji has breached Section 419 of the Criminal Code Act.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…