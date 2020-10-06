Unity schools: FG orders fresh probe into alleged N2.67bn feeding scandal

The Federal Government has ordered a full-scale investigation into allegations that the sum of N2.67 billion released to the 104 Unity Colleges during the COVID-19 lockdown for meal subsidies found its way into individual accounts.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who gave the directive, on Tuesday, in Abuja, said the investigation into would be done in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC).

Reports credited to the anti-graft agency last week had indicated that the sum of N2.67 billion released to the 104 Unity Colleges during the COVID-19 lockdown for meal subsidies found its way into individual accounts.

This prompted the Federal Ministry of Education to query the Principals of the Schools to explain their roles in the allegations by the ICPC.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Bem Goong, in a statement, on Tuesday, in Abuja, however, said in response to queries issued by the Federal Ministry of Education, the Principals explained that payments on meal subsidies to Unity Colleges on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System, (GIFMIS) platform is designed to accommodate individual officers of those colleges who are officially recognized to receive such payments and disburse same to food vendors.

ALSO READ: DBN receives SSCI accreditation certificate

“This followed difficulties encountered by farmers, local food vendors and market women who do not have Tax Identification Numbers (TIN), PENCOM and other requirements to access the payment platform.

“The Principals also explained that payments made during the lockdown period had to do with debts owed food vendors even before COVID 19, some of which are still pending, adding that these debts arose from irregular and inadequate budgetary allocations and releases over the years,” Goong said.

According to him, the investigation was to establish the veracity of the claims to ensure that there is no diversion of public funds or misappropriation of same.

“To this end, the Ministry in line with the Ministers directive is to collaborate effectively with officials of the ICPC to unearth the facts as well as find a lasting solution to the payment system for meal subsidies that will ensure accountability and transparency,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months

Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18.

alleged N2.67bn feeding scandal

Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari

Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.

A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…

alleged N2.67bn feeding scandal