DBN receives SSCI accreditation certificate

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has received an Accreditation Certificate of Acceptance in line with Sustainable Standards and Certification Initiatives (SSCI) by the World Development Finance Forum in Germany.

The Sustainability Standards & Certification Initiative (SSCI) is a global initiative for developing and maintaining the first holistic, universally accepted, and an executable set of across-the-board sustainability standards.

The standards are established by consensus among stakeholders and adopted voluntarily by the value-driven financial institutions.

The certificate was received on behalf of the Bank by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Mr Yusuf Maitama Tuggar represented by Mrs Mobolaji Sakirat Ogundaro, Deputy Chief of Mission of Nigeria to Germany.

Receiving the certificate, Ogundaro said: “This accreditation demonstrates the level of commitment by the Development Bank of Nigeria in integrating sustainability standards in its operations and also advocating for the adoption of principles of sustainability in the financial ecosystem in Nigeria.”

The Bank’s Managing Director, Tony Okpanachi, appreciated the World Development Finance Forum for the accreditation, assuring that the Bank will not relent in efforts aimed at deepening its investments in the area of sustainability.

In his words, “The award shows that we’re doing something right and the international community has acknowledged that.

“As part of our strategy to deepen the impact on the Nigerian economy, we have equipped our Bank with additional expertise and structures in the area of sustainability.

“We recognise the benefits of acceptance into an elite accreditation forum such as the Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative (SSCI) and we do not take it for granted.”

Appreciating Mrs Ogundaro and the Nigerian Mission in Germany, CEO, Financial Nigeria International, Nigeria representative of EOSD (European Union Strategy for Sustainable Development), Jide Akintunde said: “Please I would like to offer my deep appreciation to your Excellency, for graciously representing the country and the two Nigerian financial institutions, Development Bank of Nigeria Plc and Access Bank Plc, to receive the certificates and awards on their behalf.”

