NASS to receive 2021 budget presentation Thursday

Barring any last-minute changes, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday present the 2021 budget estimate at a Joint session of both chambers of the National Assembly.

The date of presentation is exactly a year since the 2020 budget was presented to the joint session.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan made the announcement at plenary as he read the President’s correspondence at plenary to Senators.

The letter reads in part: “May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, 8th October 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

“While I look forward to addressing the Joint session, please, accept Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard.”

The President may be setting a new tradition of early submission of the budget as it would be exactly no one year after the executive presented the 2020 budget to the joint session which leads to returning the budget cycle to January – December.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE