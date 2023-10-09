Management of the University of Ilorin has completed the second phase of a 500-metre asphalt overlay road project bankrolled by the Federal Government.

The project, which is in addition to phase one of 1.3 kilometres from the school gate to a distance after the University’s Jalala Estate junction, is part of the FG’s 2022 Capital Appropriation Fund of 5.5 kilometres asphalt overlay on the existing road surface from the university’s entrance gate to the Senate Building Roundabout.

It is recalled that last May, the university completed a 1.3-kilometre asphalt overlay project after the approval and the release of funds for the project from the Federal Government capital projects fund.

Speaking during the Inspection/Handing Over meeting, Mr Zulqarnayn Bolajoko of the University Works Department said that more work would start as soon as the Federal Government releases funds.

He added that the project was being executed to improve and enhance the movement of staff and students to and from the campus.

“The asphalt overlay is a project by the Federal Government, and it is the University’s initiative to make the roads motorable for the commuters”, he added.





Mr Bolajoko, who is a Deputy Director at the Works Department, advised motorists to be careful, stay safe, and avoid overspeeding for their safety.

He disclosed that the management has also, in addition to the project, commenced fixing potholes from the university’s Stadium Junction to Trini Hostel Junction through the private hostel area to the Faculty of Pharmacy.

Speaking at the meeting, the Director of Physical Planning Unit (PPU) representative, Mr Abdullah Ogundeji, appreciated the contractor for the job well done.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE