Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Revd. Joseph Olatunji Akinfenwa, on Monday, called on stakeholders in the judiciary sector and all Nigerians to own up to their shortcomings and remove the unnecessary bottlenecks caused by humans which make the period of finalising court proceedings longer than necessary in Nigeria, adding that this is not the situation in other countries of the world.

Bishop Akinfenwa made this call while speaking at the thanksgiving service to kick start the 2023/2024 new legal year of the Oyo State judiciary at the St James Cathedral, Oke Bola in Ibadan, adding that Nigerians need a country governed by the rule of law and not the rule of man where the people will get justice and also get it on time.

He stated that it is an irony that “we have been talking about the long periods it takes to complete a court proceeding in Nigeria for over two decades and recently, those that put us in this situation went to the United States for judicial relief and the period that it took them to conclude their case shows that sharp contrast between the American judiciary and the Nigerian judiciary. There are cases here that have lasted more than 10 years because the wheels of justice grind slowly.

“Human beings are responsible for the challenge in the Nigerian judiciary, in other nations, the workers are not angels; they are human like us and they carry out their assignment efficiently. Those saddled with the defense of justice must rise up and help Nigerians to get justice and to get it on time so they don’t resort to self help which leads to violence. We all need to repent for Nigeria to enjoy a new lease of life,” Bishop Akinfenwa stated.

Speaking during the service, the Oyo state Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, represented by his Chief of Staff, Segun Oue stated that the Oyo State Government believes that a fair and impartial legal system that upholds the rule of law and protects the rights of all individuals is inevitable and the significance of the rule of law in maintaining peace, order, and democracy within the state is paramount to the government.

He added that “our dedication to defending the rule of law endures notwithstanding personnel changes within the current government. We will continue to create an enabling environment for the rule of law to flourish. In keeping with the Omituntun 2.0 Agenda, Government is committed to tackling arbitrary exercise of Power and enforcing all Laws that would lead to sustainable development of the State.

“The past year has not been without its trials and tribulations. We have faced challenges that tested the very fabric of our justice system. Yet, it is during these trying times that the true character and resilience of our judicial family shine the brightest. They have adapted to new circumstances, embraced innovative solutions, and persevered in the pursuit of justice. The objective of this Legal Year Celebration is for us all to chart a new course for the actualization of a more efficient Judicial System.

“As we embark on this new legal year, let us continue to support and uplift one another, recognizing that our collective strength lies in our unity and shared dedication to the cause of justice. Together, we can overcome any challenge that lies ahead and continue to serve the people of Oyo State with honour and distinction. Let us forge ahead together in our pursuit of a fair, just, and thriving society,” he said.

Governor Makingde emphasised that Judges are the pillars of justice, guiding the legal system with wisdom and impartiality, poring over complex cases, weighing evidence, and delivering judgments that shape the lives of our citizens, adding that “they do so with unwavering dedication to upholding the Rule of Law, even in the face of adversity. Their integrity and commitment to justice have been instrumental in ensuring that the wheels of justice keep turning.

We cannot but acknowledge the unsung heroes, the staff of the Judiciary, who play an indispensable role in ensuring the smooth functioning of our courts.”

Speaking after the parade at the High Court complex at Ring Road, the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima stated that the annual Legal Year Service is a symbolic celebration which gives opportunity to the judiciary to reflect on its achievements in the preceding years as well as the restraints that requires urgent attention to enhance the integrity of the judiciary while thanking God who has allowed them to see a new year.

According to her, the new legal year “is a long standing tradition that has spanned decades all over Nigeria; after vacation, before we commence on a new legal year, we go to the church and the mosque to thank the lord for a new year and when we enter the new legal year with thanksgiving and worship of God, then he is going to do more for us in the new legal year.”

Speaking on what she will do in the new legal year, she said “if you go round, you will see that I do not need to promise anything because work is going on for all to see, the renovation of all our courts to international standard; fully air conditioned and padded to make the environment comfortable for everyone and they are now conscious that the court room is hallowed because they have a conducive environment and they must act accordingly. It now resembles a court of law. And of course it will help in quick and efficient justice delivery because judges can work without the challenge of a harsh environment. When you work in a conducive environment , your level of effectiveness will increase.”





