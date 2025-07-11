UK faces economic setback as GDP declines again in May

Britain’s economy has recorded its second consecutive monthly contraction in May, raising fresh concerns for the new Labour government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and signaling a broader UK economic setback.

Data released on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.1 percent in May.

This followed a sharper decline of 0.3 percent in April, marking back-to-back contractions.

Analysts had anticipated a modest 0.1 percent growth for May, making the latest figures a surprise downturn.

The weak economic performance poses a challenge for Starmer’s administration, which is counting on growth to fund major policy initiatives.

Already grappling with global economic pressures, including new U.S. tariffs and persistent inflation, the government faces an uphill task in recovering from the UK economic setback.

Commenting on the figures, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves said they were “disappointing” and acknowledged that there is “more to do.”

To address the economic challenges, the Labour government has announced plans to cut bureaucratic red tape and channel billions of pounds into the struggling National Health Service (NHS) and decaying national infrastructure.

In contrast to the domestic picture, separate ONS data showed a slight rebound in Britain’s trade with the United States.

Exports rose by £0.3 billion ($0.4 billion) in May, following a steep drop in April when U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs came into effect.

Investment strategist Lindsay James of Quilter highlighted the gravity of the situation.

“Growth is becoming incredibly difficult to achieve for the government,” she said. “The plans put in place so far are unlikely to move the needle in the absence of improving business and consumer sentiment in an environment of ongoing cost pressures.”

Liz McKeown, Director of Economic Statistics at the ONS, pointed out that “there were notable falls in production and construction” in May.

She explained that the drop was largely driven by “oil and gas extraction, car manufacturing and the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry.”

The UK economic setback adds strain to Labour’s financial ambitions, especially following controversial U-turns on welfare cuts and winter fuel allowances for pensioners.

With mounting fiscal and political pressure, the path to sustainable recovery remains uncertain.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE