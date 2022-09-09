Two suspects arrested for human trafficking in Plateau

Plateau State Police Command has arrested two suspected child traffickers who escaped being lynched by irate youths in Tundun Wada, part of Jos North local government area of the state.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, the State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, said acting on a tip-off that two suspected child traffickers were about to be lynched, a patrol team led by a Divisional Police Officer (DPO)moved to the scene and rescued the suspects.

On interrogation, the suspects confessed that sometimes in the month of July 2022, they were contracted by one Jennifer to abduct and send children to an orphanage home in Abuja for the purpose of attracting funds from Non-Governmental Organisations(NGOs).

He narrated that the suspects further disclosed that they succeeded in sending two boys and a girl to the orphanage and had received the sum of three hundred naira (N300,000) for their role, adding that efforts are on to apprehend Jennifer and the owner of the suspected illegal orphanage home in Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police also pointed out that “A” division of the command equally arrested two suspected cultists, adding that the suspects have been on the wanted list of the police for quite some time.

He said the command has launched an aggressive manhunt for other members of the gang still at large, adding that exhibits recovered from the suspects upon instant search include one locally made pistol.

