MDCAN decries brain drain, poor remuneration, harps on good condition of service

The President of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Dr Victor Makanjuola, on Friday, decried the wave of brain drain in the nation’s healthcare system, just as he expressed worry over the poor remuneration of medical personnel and sued for better working conditions for the association’s members.

Makanjuola also noted that the inadequate infrastructure in the country’s hospitals and other challenges confronting the sector was responsible for the incessant brain drain being experienced in the healthcare delivery system.

He made the remarks in Benin City, Edo State capital, during the 2022 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of MDCAN, with the theme: “Needed Entrepreneurial Skills In Medical Practice In Nigeria To Reverse Brain Drain And Outward Medical Tourism To Brain Gain”.

Makanjuola noted that the meeting would proffer pragmatic solutions to the various challenges affecting the nation’s health sector.

The medical expert assured us that the August meeting would also provide its members with the opportunity to brainstorm strategies and policies for sustainable growth, entrepreneurship, and general development of the Association.

“The meeting will provide useful resolutions and recommendations for engaging the policymakers on how best to revamp the nation’s healthcare system,” Makanjuola said.

In his speech, Chairman of Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Chairman of National Eye Health Committee, Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), Prof Afekhide Ernest Omoti, said the meeting coming at a critical time as this, is crucial to stakeholders in repositioning the health sector, particularly in proffering solutions to issues of brain drain, insecurity, inflation, poor wages, unemployment and burnout of the medical doctor.

“Benin 2022 promises to be an interesting meeting coming at a time when there are so many issues plaguing medical practice in Nigeria and at a critical time in our democracy. Of particular importance is the ceaseless brain drain, insecurity, inflation, poor wages, unemployment and burnout of the medical doctor.

“We especially appreciate the financial support of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, the Chief Medical Directors of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo Specialist Hospital, and all the consultants in the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, and all our other sponsors. We also appreciate the Edo state government for their support,” Omoti said.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health FMOH, Alhaji Mahmud Mamman, who was represented by the Chief Medical Director, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Professor Darlington Obaseki, expressed the government’s commitment to tackling the brain drain by ensuring that healthcare workers that leave are replaced automatically without resort to obtaining approvals.

“One of our proposed interventions is the ‘One for one replacement policy’ for existing medical staff in our hospitals. Healthcare workers that leave are replaced without resorting to obtaining approvals. We believe that this would go a long way towards addressing the present brain drain,” Mamman said.

