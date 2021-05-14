Two suspected kidnappers arrested in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command and local hunters in Ikaram /Akunu Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state have apprehended two suspected kidnappers at different locations while two kidnapped victims regained their freedom.

The two suspected kidnappers were arrested by local hunters and vigilante who noted that the two suspects were pretending to be insane.

According to a source, a suspected mad man was sighted on the highway in Akunnu while the security operatives queried him and it was discovered that the suspect was not mad.

After questioning him, it was discovered that the suspected mad man was only looking unkempt but spoke reasonably and some items such as ATM cards, soap box, black dresses and black underwear were found in his luggage.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to Ikare Divisional Police Office for proper investigation.

The second suspect was also arrested at Ajowa Akoko with an army identity card leading to the discovery of the kidnappers’ den where two victims were set free.

The suspect was, however, handed over to the Okeagbe Akoko Divisional Police station for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, the undergraduate, Ade Gbodi, who was kidnapped by suspected gunmen in the area has regained his freedom.

A source in the community disclosed that Gbodi was released after payment of an unspecified amount as ransom.

The source, however, said local hunters and vigilante from the area have been combing the forest to ensure the release of the other victim.

He said the traditional ruler of the town, tye Akala of Ikaram Oba Andrew momodu had engaged the services of the local hunter and vigilante to secure the release of the victim and flush the hoodlums from the forest.

The monarch called on the state government to come to the aids of the residents of the community saying they have been living in fear, saying the activities of the kidnappers had been affecting farming, commercial and social activities.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE