Two factions hold primaries to elect PDP House of Reps, Assembly candidates in Kano

Two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have elected House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates.

One of the factions is a group loyal to former leader of the party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and headed by Shehu Wada Sagagi while the other group loyal to a former Ambassador Aminu Wali is headed by Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo.

The two parallel factions held the primary election in Kano on Sunday.

It will be recalled that an Abuja High Court recently gave an order restraining the Sagagi-led executive council of the PDP from exercising and parading themselves as the leadership of the PDP pending the hearing and determination of case brought before it by the other faction.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Both factions claimed their primaries were inspected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It was gathered that the Gwarzo-led faction conducted its primary election on Sunday night and is yet to compile the results from the 44 local government areas of the state.

While the other faction believed to be inclined to Sagagi-led executive conducted its primary election earlier than the other PDP faction across the 44 local governments.

A reliable source within the INEC office in Kano confirmed that officials of the commission inspected the PDP primaries but declined to specify which of the faction they inspected.

He then disclosed that results are being compiled and would be made public when they are ready.