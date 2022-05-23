Ondo Court jails man over rape of 15-year-old girl

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ondo town has sentenced a 20-year-old man, Stephanus Stephen, to twelve months imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Charity Adeyanju, who convicted the accused who was brought to the Court on one count charge, said the accused was found guilty and convicted him accordingly.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Benard Olagbayi, told the court that the defendant was arrested for forcefully defiling the complainant in her father’s house between February and May 2022 at Morolayo street, Valentino in Ondo.

Olagbayi informed the court that the convict molested the victim on different occasions.

In the charge sheet, which read in part “That you, Stephanus Stephen, between February and May 2022 at Morobayo street, Valentino, Ondo in the Ondo Magisterial District did unlawfully have carnal knowledge of a 15-year-old girl (names withheld) and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 221(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Volume 1 Law of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

But the convict entered a plea of guilt while the Police Prosecutor, Olagbayi, prayed the court to sentence him according to his plea, as he was not legally represented in court.





The victim who narrated her experience said “ I was asleep in my family’s living room when Stephen came to meet me and started touching me, I was scared. So, I started shouting, but nobody was around. It was just myself and him in the house.

“He forced himself on me and raped me. He was stronger than me. He also told me not to tell anyone and that if I should tell anyone, he would kill me. I was very scared to tell anybody because of his threat.

“Around May again, he threatened me that if I did not cooperate with him, he would kill me and my sister. I was crying and I could not do anything. So, I cooperated with him, but I told my mother and she got him arrested.

“He was the one who deflowered me on the first day he raped me because it was painful and I saw blood on my private part.”

On his part, the convict did not deny the offence he was charged with. But he pleaded for forgiveness.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs Charity Adeyanju, however, sentenced the convict to 12 months imprisonment without an option of a fine.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ondo Court jails man… Ondo Court jails man… Ondo Court jails man…