2023: Fayose’s son, aide, others pick PDP reps tickets in Ekiti

A 29-year old entrepreneur, Henrich Akomolafe, son of former governor of Ekiti State, Joju Fayose, and long-standing media aide, Lere Olayinka, has emerged House of Representatives candidates of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State.

While Akomolafe was affirmed winner by all the 99 delegates for Ekiti South federal constituency 1, Fayose’s son and Olayinka defeated other constants to pick the tickets of the party for the 2023 general election for Ekiti Central federal constituencies.

Fayose’s son scored 69 votes to defeat Deji Adeosun, who polled 9 votes; Olayinka garnered 54 votes to beat his opponent, Victor, who scored 45 votes.

Also, a former governorship aspirant and Director General of Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organisation, Yinka Akerele, won the party ticket for Ekiti North Federal Constituency one, unopposed.

For Ekiti North Federal Constituency two, Babatunde Ajayi polled 63 votes to clinch the ticket, defeating Funmi Ogun, who had 33 votes.

Speaking, Akomolafe commended delegates and party leaders for the confidence reposed in him, promising not to lead the party down in his quest to represent the constituency at the green chamber, saying his candidature has provided opportunities for the youths for political positions.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“What played out is a reflection of the people’s voice and true democracy. My emergence as a candidate of the PDP for the House of Representatives, Ekiti South Federal Constituency 1 demonstrates a desire to redefine representation as well as give life to the “not too young to run” ACT has given opportunity for the youths to be involved in Political Participation,” he said.

According to him, he would deploy his experience and network to attract socio-economic development to the people of Ikere, Ise-Orun and Ekiti South-West local government areas when elected.

Akomolafe said: “The people of Ikere, Ise/Orun and Ekiti South-West need a lawmaker that they can see, talk to, express their feelings to and actively present that at the appropriate quarters.

” They need a lawmaker who would thoroughly scrutinise constituency projects and ensure that they are duly completed and functional and don’t become mere historic objects for display. Once elected into the House of Representatives, I pledge to be the voice of the youths and the indigent across my constituency and the nation.

” I pledge to be the chief lobbyist for restructuring, gender equity, improved education system and youth empowerment.

I pledge to, through legislative process and oversight, “wage a mortal combat on insecurity, unemployment, poverty, lack of power supply, educational inadequacies, health problems and social decay.”

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

2023: Fayose’s son, media aide, others pick PDP reps tickets in Ekiti

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

2023: Fayose’s son, media aide, others pick PDP reps tickets in Ekiti