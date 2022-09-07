Truck falls on tricycle on Ogun Bridge, kills three

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Wednesday on the Iju bridge along Idiroko road in Ota, Ogun State, when a truck fell on a tricycle popularly referred to as Keke Napep, killing three occupants of the Keke Napep instantly and leaving many others trapped.

As of the time of filing this report, men of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) had already cordoned off the area and were battling with traffic control while a Crane and a Flat Bed had just arrived to evacuate the accidented truck.

According to an official of TRACE, who spoke with Tribune Online on condition of anonymity,

“The TRACE Management is on top of the accident involving a truck falling on Marwa, killing three and trapping an unspecified number of victims early morning Wednesday.

“We’ve already gone out to hire a Crane and a flat bed which have just arrived, at 12.54 pm, for evacuation of the accidented truck and Marwa.

“The three dead victims have been placed on the side of the road for identification by their relations.

“Meanwhile, TRACE operatives working in consonance with other security agencies are on the ground controlling the already chaotic traffic.

“We appeal to the general public to be law abiding and cooperate with traffic agencies.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ASUU Strike: Committee Of VCs Sets Up Peace Team, Mulls N800,000 Salary For Professors

THE Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) has called on the Federal Government to pay University professors N800,000 as against the N1.2 million negotiated by the Nimi Briggs committee…

LAUTECH Graduate Returns Certificate, Demands Fees Refund

One Oludare Alaba, a graduate of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, on Monday, stormed his alma mater returning his certificate and asking for a refund of fees paid to the school till he graduated…

31% Of Nigerians Still Can’t Read, Write ― FG





In spite of huge investment in the education sector in Nigeria, the Federal Government, on Monday, revealed that about 31 per cent of the nation’s population cannot read and write…

Truck falls on tricycle on Ogun Bridge, kills three